Moonriver (MOVR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.04 Million

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for about $74.53 or 0.00201002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $213.06 million and $20.04 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00048440 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,440.82 or 0.06582429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00053754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,025.08 or 0.99849542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00052051 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,245,538 coins and its circulating supply is 2,858,573 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

