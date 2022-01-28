Morgan Stanley Cuts Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target to $104.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.46% from the company’s previous close.

ADS has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.71. Alliance Data Systems has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 18.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

