Morgan Stanley Cuts Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target to $104.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.46% from the company’s previous close.
ADS has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.
Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.71. Alliance Data Systems has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alliance Data Systems
Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.
Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.