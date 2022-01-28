Morgan Stanley Lowers Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target to $45.00

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

Get Colfax alerts:

CFX stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $36.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Colfax will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 7,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $394,334.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,896 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,465. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Colfax during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.