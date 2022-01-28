Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Socorro Asset Management LP

Socorro Asset Management LP lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,670 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for 3.8% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $13,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.52. The stock had a trading volume of 189,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,750,934. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.92.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.76%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.