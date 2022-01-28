Morgan Stanley Trims Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Target Price to $428.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $440.00 to $428.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Vertical Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.25.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $377.49. The stock had a trading volume of 19,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,359. The firm has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $408.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $380.29 and its 200 day moving average is $370.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,193,000 after acquiring an additional 361,501 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

