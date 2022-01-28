Morses Club (LON:MCL) Trading Down 1.3%

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) was down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 44.03 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.61). Approximately 265,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 207,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.60 ($0.62).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Get Morses Club alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 56.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.69. The company has a market cap of £60.49 million and a P/E ratio of 56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66.

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.