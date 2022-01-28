Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.50

Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.50 and traded as low as C$5.49. Mosaic Capital shares last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 2,850 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89.

About Mosaic Capital (CVE:M)

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.