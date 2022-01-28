Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.20% of Motorola Solutions worth $78,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $223.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.07 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

