Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will report sales of $140,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $160,000.00. Motus GI reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $430,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $450,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.03 million, with estimates ranging from $1.55 million to $2.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 5,675.00% and a negative return on equity of 78.81%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOTS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ MOTS opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motus GI by 59.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 124,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Motus GI by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

