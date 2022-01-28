mStable USD Price Reaches $1.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.16 million and $1.03 million worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, mStable USD has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,847.77 or 0.99984713 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00078212 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00022294 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00038984 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.26 or 0.00478850 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

