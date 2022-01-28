Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDSU) Short Interest Update

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDSU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 121.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at $462,000.

Shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $22.40.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

