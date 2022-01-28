Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $188.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.96. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $202.20.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total value of $119,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 4.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

