musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Trading 0.9% Higher

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG)’s share price traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 163.50 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 163.50 ($2.21). 45 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162 ($2.19).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of musicMagpie in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 164.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 172.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £176.21 million and a P/E ratio of -13.63.

In other news, insider Martin Hellawell bought 44,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £74,990.40 ($101,174.31).

About musicMagpie (LON:MMAG)

Musicmagpie plc engages in the online purchase and sale of second-hand technology products in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers smartphones, tablets, consoles, computers, CDs, DVDs, games, and books through its eCommerce platform. It sells its products through its online stores, musicMagpie.co.uk and Decluttr.com, and mobile application, as well as through third-party online channels.

