MVL (MVL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $111.10 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. MVL has a total market cap of $111.10 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MVL

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,319,841,650 coins. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

