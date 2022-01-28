MX TOKEN Market Cap Tops $169.32 Million (MX)

MX TOKEN (CURRENCY:MX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One MX TOKEN coin can now be bought for $1.69 or 0.00004507 BTC on popular exchanges. MX TOKEN has a market capitalization of $169.32 million and approximately $10.24 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MX TOKEN has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MX TOKEN

MX TOKEN is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @MXC_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . MX TOKEN’s official website is www.mxc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc. “

MX TOKEN Coin Trading

