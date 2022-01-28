My DeFi Pet Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.89 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $589,771.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00048400 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.96 or 0.06713173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00053960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,613.14 or 1.00002977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00051870 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

