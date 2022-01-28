Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,370 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Myriad Genetics worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 585.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.41. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 1.58. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

