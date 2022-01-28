Myriad (XMY) Market Cap Achieves $1.45 Million

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $63.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000145 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004582 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,815,267,000 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

