Nafter (NAFT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.54 Million

Nafter (CURRENCY:NAFT) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Nafter has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Nafter has a market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nafter coin can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nafter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00048776 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,456.35 or 0.06641838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00053806 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,007.53 or 1.00066183 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00052023 BTC.

Nafter Profile

Nafter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @Nafterapp

Buying and Selling Nafter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nafter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nafter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nafter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nafter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nafter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.