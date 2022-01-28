Naka Bodhi Token Price Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market capitalization of $601,770.57 and $52,480.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00048589 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.67 or 0.06774516 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00054106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,815.25 or 1.00044153 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00052114 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

