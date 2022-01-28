Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.13. 3,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 10,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.

About Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

