Namecoin (NMC) Hits One Day Volume of $16,219.00

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $23.56 million and approximately $16,219.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Namecoin has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for $1.60 or 0.00004234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,755.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.71 or 0.00785866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00239855 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00024726 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

