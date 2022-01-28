Nano (XNO) Price Reaches $2.31 on Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:XNO) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Nano has a market capitalization of $308.15 million and $83.28 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $2.31 or 0.00006182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00011958 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

