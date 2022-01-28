NanoXplore Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for NanoXplore in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Cormark analyst M. Whale expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of NanoXplore in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of GRA stock opened at C$4.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$736.53 million and a P/E ratio of -46.60. NanoXplore has a 1-year low of C$2.99 and a 1-year high of C$9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

About NanoXplore

