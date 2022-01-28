Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLG) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLG) shares fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.93 and last traded at $27.98. 44,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 60,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.31.

