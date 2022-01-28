National American University (OTCMKTS:NAUH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.10

National American University Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.11. National American University shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 37,722 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10.

National American University Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NAUH)

National American University Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education and development of real estate. It operates through the NAU and Other segments. The NAU segment contains the revenues and expenses associated with the university operations. The Other segment involves in the real estate services.

