National Bank Financial Lowers Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target to C$8.75

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CGIFF. Desjardins lowered their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Shares of CGIFF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.