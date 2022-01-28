National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. National Instruments updated its Q1 guidance to $0.35-0.49 EPS.

NASDAQ NATI traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.10. 37,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,026. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $47.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.95 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 270.01%.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $98,658.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,007 shares of company stock worth $727,468. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in National Instruments by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,002,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NATI. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

