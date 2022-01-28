National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NATI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NATI stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.95 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.15.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,007 shares of company stock worth $727,468. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 9.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 838,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,199,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.