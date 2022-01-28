Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 1,049 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in AON were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 4.7% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 4.7% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 3.9% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in AON by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $261.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $202.32 and a 12-month high of $326.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

