Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 214 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

COST opened at $482.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $534.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.62. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The stock has a market cap of $213.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

