Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,279 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNH opened at $461.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $434.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $471.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

