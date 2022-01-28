Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $791,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 11.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $2,455,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 18.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,649,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,433,000 after purchasing an additional 258,505 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total value of $293,363.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,076 shares of company stock worth $6,896,584. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ZTS opened at $187.66 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.34 and a 200-day moving average of $210.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.