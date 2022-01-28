Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,091,000 after buying an additional 85,338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $396.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $338.57 and a one year high of $441.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

