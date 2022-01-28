Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.22 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $74.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.96. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

