Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000.

ARKW stock opened at $83.98 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $82.73 and a 52-week high of $191.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.57.

