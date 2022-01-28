Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $214.58 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.49 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.37, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.42.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.45, for a total transaction of $740,361.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $527,922.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,138 shares of company stock worth $8,979,579. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.11.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

