Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $159.13 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.64. The firm has a market cap of $385.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,223 shares of company stock worth $46,591,253. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.85.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

