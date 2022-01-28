Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $1.11 Million in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,245,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,379,000 after buying an additional 818,513 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,002.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 535,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,127,000 after buying an additional 486,600 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,918,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,758,000 after buying an additional 368,421 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPD stock opened at $110.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.81. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.82 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.71.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. Barclays raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

