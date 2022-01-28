Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 2,096 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,375 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,001 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $130.15 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.07 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.84. The company has a market capitalization of $115.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.47.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

