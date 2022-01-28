Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes $1.23 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.53% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISCB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,177,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,696,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,030,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,834,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,589,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISCB stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $207.56 million, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $49.89 and a 1-year high of $61.99.

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

