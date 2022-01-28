Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 173,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 26,383 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,254,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 83,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $47.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.76. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

