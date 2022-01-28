Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 186 ($2.51) and last traded at GBX 186 ($2.51). Approximately 1,320 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 11,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187.25 ($2.53).

The company has a market cap of £19.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 189.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 185.79.

About Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS)

Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.

