Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Shares Down 0.8%

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) traded down 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.23. 14,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 20,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.58 million, a P/E ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.49.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.64%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is currently 571.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile (NASDAQ:NHTC)

Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

