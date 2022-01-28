Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.81

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.81 and last traded at $21.88, with a volume of 496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $744.51 million, a PE ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 0.55.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natus Medical news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $272,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 17.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Natus Medical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Natus Medical by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Natus Medical by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Natus Medical by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

