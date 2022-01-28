Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.43 million and approximately $89,396.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002604 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015988 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008256 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,721,988 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

