Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Navigator in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navigator’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NVGS stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94. Navigator has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $12.46.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $85.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.40 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Navigator by 261.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 70,562 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Navigator by 18.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 430,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Navigator in the second quarter valued at $657,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator in the second quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator in the second quarter valued at about $349,000.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

