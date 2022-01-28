nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Sold by SALESFORCE.COM Inc.

SALESFORCE.COM Inc. lowered its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,093,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500,000 shares during the quarter. nCino comprises 28.5% of SALESFORCE.COM Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. owned about 2.18% of nCino worth $148,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 99.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,260,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,391,000 after buying an additional 1,628,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in nCino by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in nCino by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,202,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,981 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,309,000 after purchasing an additional 579,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in nCino by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,934,000 after purchasing an additional 495,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,768. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.27 and a beta of 1.02. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.38.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $78,848.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,617 shares of company stock worth $4,147,539. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NCNO. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.96.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.