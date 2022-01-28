NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Cap Achieves $6.50 Billion

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $10.43 or 0.00028139 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 24.5% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $6.50 billion and approximately $629.99 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00176671 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.49 or 0.00384265 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00071940 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008472 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 622,653,450 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

