Needham & Company LLC Boosts Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $600.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $590.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.29.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $422.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $342.89 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $412.53 and a 200 day moving average of $432.64.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

